The Old Guard 2: Meet The First Immortal In The Official Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer and eight new images from The Old Guard 2, introducing us to the first immortal played by Uma Thurman.

The sequel deepens the series’ themes, introducing Thurman’s Discord as a darker mirror to Andy’s journey.

Action-packed footage teases an epic showdown between Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman wielding a katana and a battle respectively.

The Old Guard 2 promises high-stakes drama and exploration of immortality, releasing July 2, 2025.

The long wait for The Old Guard 2 is coming to an end in July, and Netflix just released the first trailer to give all of us an idea of what we're in for. The least interesting thing about this series is trying to explain how these characters became immortal, and the summary seemed to indicate they were going to do that. Instead, they are essentially going with someone who is an isolationist and has a very "us versus them" mentality, which thematically aligns with what we have seen before. Uma Thurman's Discord is an even more extreme version of Andy at the beginning of the first film with her nihilism, and it's very common for protagonists to fight the distorted mirror version of themselves as part of their character arcs. As someone who was really looking forward to seeing what they did with Quynh (Veronica Ngô) and her dynamic with Andy, considering how intense their relationship seemed to be, let's hope she isn't sidelined and we get to see plenty of her.

Also, this film will give us Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron fighting with a katana and a battle so obvious, 10/10 perfect film.

The Old Guard 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she's worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. The Old Guard 2 will be released on July 2, 2025, almost five years to the day after the release of the first film.

