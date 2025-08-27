Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the roses

The Roses: New Clip Asks: Is It Normal To Hate Your Spouse Just A Bit?

Searchlight released a new clip from The Roses, and it begs the question: Is it normal to hate your spouse just a bit?

Article Summary Searchlight unveils a new clip from The Roses, spotlighting Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The clip explores if it's normal for couples to sometimes resent each other in long-term relationships.

The Roses updates the 1989 dark comedy The War of the Roses for a new generation of viewers.

Early reactions are trending positive, suggesting strong confidence in the upcoming release.

Searchlight continues to release a lot of The Roses for everyone to see, but you also get to see a ton of footage of Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman existing on screen, so the pros absolutely outweigh the cons. This time, we are begging the question as to whether or not it's normal to hate your spouse sometimes. Ivy and Theo seem surprised and resigned to the fact that they both kind of hate each other, but it also appears to be one of the things that they like about each other as well. No one said relationships are easy. Early reactions for The Roses are trending fairly positive at the time of writing, so maybe the barrage of footage is an indication of confidence and not worry.

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

