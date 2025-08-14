The Running Man Shifts Its Release Date By A Week

When the pandemic happened, people wondered if movie theaters would ever recover. Five years and roughly half a lifetime later, movie theaters haven't recovered to the levels they were in 2018/2019, but those numbers were always broken. What theaters have done is adjust how they approach marketing to people so they will choose a movie theater over streaming. One of the answers is specialty and niche screenings. You might have an awesome TV in your home, but you don't have an IMAX screen with Dolby ATMOS level of awesome. So studios are really leaning into the idea that these niche experiences are the way to go, and IMAX is still the most accessible of the niche experiences compared to ScreenX, RPX, 3DX, or 70MM.

An IMAX run used to be a nice bonus for films; now it feels like the thing that could make or break a film, so it's not surprising that studios are twisting themselves into knots for time at the IMAX table. This November is busy with plenty of big movies fighting for those screens, and Paramount Pictures wants a piece of that pie. According to Deadline, Paramount has shifted the release date of Edgar Wright's The Running Man by a week, moving it from November 7, 2025, to November 14, 2025, specifically so it can take advantage of IMAX screens. Primate, which will reportedly make its debut at Fantastic Fest, has been dated for January 9, 2026.

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.