The Smashing Machine: A24 Hypes Awards Contender With New Trailer

A24 has released a new trailer for its awards contender, The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Benny Safdie directs and co-writes this gripping biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr.

Dwayne Johnson takes on a dramatic, transformative role, aiming for major awards recognition.

The Smashing Machine premieres in theaters on October 3, following success at Venice Film Festival.

The Smashing Machine is a new biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr from A24. Dwayne Johnson is starring as Kerr, with Emily Blunt co-starring and a who's who of MMA and boxing stars. It is directed by Benny Safdie, who also wrote the film and is co-producing and co-editing. A24 delivered a new trailer this morning, and it helps build off the momentum the film is having after its first screenings. The film features Johnson in a new light that people are not accustomed to seeing from the actor. This is Johnson trying his hand at a prestige drama, going for the awards nominations in a way he has never attempted with any other role before. We know he has chemistry with Blunt, as the pair starred in Jungle Cruise for Disney a few years back.

The Smashing Machine Looks To Continue A24 Awards Success

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

Kerr's story is one that Johnson has name-checked in interviews for years as a source of inspiration, and he took the role very seriously, training MMA for months and transforming his already insane body to fit that of Kerr's. The Smashing Machine had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival two weeks ago, at which director Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion for Best Director, and is being hailed as a major awards contender, especially for Johnson and Blunt. This is why Johnson took the role, and it looks like it may, in fact, pay off for him.

The Smashing Machine opens in theaters on October 3.

