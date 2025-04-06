Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, leprechaun, lionsgate

The Upcoming Leprechaun Revival Reportedly Loses its Director

According to a new report, the director attached to the upcoming Leprechaun film from Lionsgate has stepped away from the project.

Article Summary Leprechaun revival loses director Felipe Vargas, leaving project in limbo.

Lionsgate announced a ninth film but currently lacks a director.

The franchise known for its quirky horror-comedy charm faces uncertainty.

Fans await news on whether a new director can revitalize the series.

The Leprechaun franchise, a horror-comedy staple since its 1993 debut, has carved out a quirky legacy over three decades. Spanning eight films, the series kicked off with Mark Jones' original, starring Warwick Davis as the pint-sized, gold-obsessed terror and a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston. Davis headlined five sequels—Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun In the Hood (2000), and Leprechaun Back 2 tha Hood (2003)—each escalating the absurdity, from Vegas to outer space to a city backdrop.

A 2014 reboot, Leprechaun Origins, eventually swapped Davis for Dylan Postl, while 2018's Leprechaun Returns brought Linden Porco into the role, tying back to the original timeline. Despite mixed critical reception, the franchise's campy charm and St. Patrick's Day marathons on SYFY have cemented its cult status throughout the years. But what's next? Let's dive into it.

The Current Status of a Leprechaun Revival

In June 2023, Lionsgate sparked excitement by confirming a ninth installment, tapping director Felipe Vargas (Milk Teeth) to "reimagine" the series. With a script by Mike Van Waes and Roy Lee producing, fans anticipated a fresh yet nostalgic take—and more importantly, general excitement about its prospective return. However, a new update dashed that optimism as it seemed to suggest things have taken a turn. Sources revealed to Bloody Disgusting that Vargas is no longer directing, with no replacement announced.

After over a year of silence since the initial reveal, this departure, coupled with Vargas' shift to his feature debut Rosario (releasing May 2, 2025), casts doubt on the project's momentum. While Lionsgate hasn't scrapped the film, the lack of clarity offers little reassurance about where things could go next. For a franchise that's thrived on resilience, this stall feels like a stumble. Fans, accustomed to the Leprechaun's knack for defying odds, are left wondering if the pot of gold at the end of this rainbow has vanished—or if another director might yet claim it. For now, the legacy hangs in suspense.

Do you hope that another installment of the Leprechaun franchise comes to fruition?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!