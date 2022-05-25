Thor: Love and Thunder – 2 New High Quality Images

We finally got a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, and boy did it deliver on a bunch of new footage. We finally got to see Christian Bale as Gorr, and it looks like he is going to eat this movie for breakfast which is pretty par for the course for him these days. We also got a ton of new footage of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor as well. This trailer gives us a much better idea of what the plot of this movie will be and what we have to look forward to. The official media site updated with two new high-quality stills, including one of Gorr, who looks ready for that Marilyn Manson concert. We have another of Thor and Jane with a very bright background behind them.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.