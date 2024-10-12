Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: sebastian stan, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Sebastian Stan Wants A Scene With RDJ As Doctor Doom

Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan hopes he gets a scene with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the recent criticism Marvel has received.

When Marvel took to the stage for San Diego Comic-Con this year, people weren't sure what they would show off or announce exactly. For a little while, it was pretty by the books, until the eleventh hour when they announced the return of Anthony and Joe Russo and that Robert Downey Jr. is also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not as Tony Stark, but as Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom. This casting was greeted with some trepidation from fans and critics of Marvel alike, with more casual fans just confused as to how they would pull this off. We still don't know how they will pull it off, but publications are starting to ask Marvel actors their opinions about it. Sebastian Stan has been around since phase one of the MCU, and Bucky has been bouncing around various movies for a while now. The next time we're going to see him is in Thunderbolts* but we don't know what happens after that. Stan is currently doing press for The Apprentice, but GQ did ask him about Downey Jr.'s casting, and Stan hopes he gets to act the opposite of that character.

"I hope I'm in a scene with him," Stan says. "Is there any other guy that could pull that off? I don't know, probably not. After Tropic Thunder, is there anything that guy can't do?"

The longer that Marvel has been around, the more hate they have started to get, and after 2023 and several films that have underperformed both critically and commercially, people have a lot more ammunition against the company. However, Stan seems to have a level head about the entire thing, and he once again explains his feelings on people going after the MCU for cheap hate. Stan explained, "I've never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything. I think if Marvel were gone, it'd be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don't just go out there and shit on something without offering something better." Stan isn't wrong about that massive void, and it would just get filled by someone else. Marvel, love them or hate them, is part of Hollywood's larger ecosystem right now, and you can't remove a piece of an ecosystem without severe consequences. Does that mean we shouldn't criticize Marvel when they do something shady or make a bad movie or show? Absolutely not; you should always criticize these massive companies, but just saying "Marvel bad" or "don't say Marvel bad" are both incredibly shortsighted.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

