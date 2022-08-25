Edgar Wright to Teach the Art and Craft of Filmmaking on BBC Maestro

I was a zombie in Edgar Wright's Shaun of The Dead. Hanging out with Andy Diggle, we appear for about two seconds as the camera pans over the sens, and we see The Winchester Pub for the first time. The reason we were there was because we, like so many others, loved Spaced. And I have continued to enjoy -though not appear in – Edgar Wright's films ever since, including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, The World's End, The Sparks Brothers and Last Night in Soho. And I have oodles of time for Bastardo. I managed to see Last Night In Soho at a cinema which was a location for the movie itself, creating a strangely recursive experience enjoyed by a tiny fraction of people who saw that show. Edgar does things like that.

He is also launching a BBC Maestro course in filmmaking, following Alan Moore (who thanked Edgar in the credits for The Show) in a series of lessons on filmmaking from an absolute master in the field. One of the few recognisable auteurs in modern-day filmmaking, whose work recently heavily influenced the Ms Marvel TV series, the series will launch on the premium streaming service BBC Maestro, with Wright stating, "Filmmaking is a craft that's passed through generations. So your duty as a filmmaker is to learn from the masters and take the influences that speak to you and interpret them in the way you want to make your films."

The BBC Maestro Edgar Wright Filmmaking course is available from the 8th of September on www.bbcmaestro.com. The course costs £80 for lifetime access to Wright's 27 lessons and comprehensive downloadable notes, and the 27 lessons include – Advice to Aspiring Filmmakers, Genre, Getting Your Film Made, Cinematography, Editing, and TV vs Features.

BBC Maestro states that for the first time ever, he's turning the camera onto his own production process, covering everything from his signature stylised edits and soundtrack selection to how he approaches his first day on set. Hard-won filmmaking secrets gathered from across Edgar's extensive career are given a starring role with lessons dedicated to The Craft of Writing, Storyboards & Animatics, Casting & Directing Actors, Shooting Action Sequences, and the all-important Getting Your Film Seen.

"I'd assumed wrongly that all directors were born in Hollywood and that Steven Spielberg was dropped off by a stork at Universal Pictures… In doing this filmmaking course, I hope I am able to impart some wisdom along with a few helpful tools that will aid in your first steps to becoming the filmmaker you know you can be" adds Edgar. "I can promise you that every filmmaker from the big action directors to the first-time indie darlings approach each film they make with a daunting sense of uncertainty". There's no race to the finish line with filmmaking. Hone your craft in whatever amount of time it takes you, and you'll make your dreams a reality eventually. I think it's important for filmmakers to always be challenging themselves and questioning the decisions they are making stylistically. In doing so, your style will be refined, and your filmmaking will become stronger… That's the amazing thing about filmmaking. Everyone who works in the craft is able to define the art form on their own terms."

BBC Maestro states that the course on Filmmaking offers a rare opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to benefit from frank advice on the realities and pitfalls that can occur throughout each step of the process; whether it's a low-budget short film, a TV series, or a studio-backed feature with multiple A-list stars. Throughout the course, Edgar arms viewers with the tips and techniques needed to ensure each day of filming, and the ensuing weeks of editing, run as smoothly as possible. Spanning over 4 hours, Filmmaking brings into focus the idea that the craft is not simply for a chosen few. Instead, those hoping to hone their practical skills can get started with, and complete an entire project, with nothing more than a smartphone. Included within Edgar's BBC Maestro course is an AMA with filmmaking questions submitted by members of the public and a Q&A with students from the National Film & Television School.