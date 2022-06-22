Smile Trailer Unnerves, Film Out In Theaters On September 30th

Smile is a new horror film by director Parker Finn, who also wrote the screenplay. It stars Sosie Bacon, Jesse T Usher ("The Boys"), Kal Penn, Rob Morgan ("Stranger Things"), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), and Caitlin Stasey (All Cheerleaders Die). The screenplay is also by Finn, and though this looks like it could be borrowing heavily from other films like The Ring, the trailer, released online this morning, really got to me. You can see the trailer for Smile down below.

Smile Synopsis

"After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Parker Finn, PRODUCED BY Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Robert Salerno. STARRING Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. Smile is only in theaters September 30th."

Paramount is having the best year of any studio, and a big horror film is the one thing that could put them over the top for 2022. Sure, as stated earlier, there is a lot here that we have seen before. But that doesn't mean that it is not done well, and that last shot in the trailer gave me the shivers. What makes someone more uncomfortable than someone who won't stop smiling for no reason? Now that I think about it, nothing, nothing makes me more uncomfortable than that. Maybe I should skip this one…

But I won't. Smile looks like fun, and I would hate to miss out. It releases in theaters on September 30th, though it could also go to Paramount+ same day. Always a possibility, but for now, you can just see it on the big screen.