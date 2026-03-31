Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Paradise Star Krys Marshall Has Joined The Cast

Paradise star Krys Marshall has reportedly joined the voice cast of Toy Story 5, which will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Article Summary Krys Marshall joins the Toy Story 5 voice cast, confirmed by Deadline ahead of the film's 2026 release.

Marshall will play a parent facing off with her child's obsession with high-tech toys in the new story.

Toy Story 5 tackles the timely Toys vs. Tech theme, bringing fresh perspective to the beloved franchise.

Pixar's sequel explores how new technology challenges classic playtime, promising a modern adventure.

The voice cast of Toy Story 5 is still being announced as the June release date creeps ever closer. That's the thing about animated movies; they can take their sweet time announcing the voice cast and even record weeks or months before the film is released in theaters. Today, Deadline confirmed that Paradise star Krys Marshall has reportedly joined the cast. Sources say she "will be voicing a grownup who will have to contend with her child's newest hobby in a showdown of Toys vs. Tech."

We have known for a while now that this is going to be Pixar going after the iPad kids' concept. However, one of the big pieces of the iPad kid concept is the parents who let that kind of tech take over their kids' lives. So knowing we're going to have at least one parent POV or character for Toy Story 5 is good. Taking an entire generation of parents to task over their terrible parenting decisions is the kind of callout Pixar would slip into a franchise movie.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!