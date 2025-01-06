Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Tim Allen Says "There's A Lot Of Real Intrigue With Buzz"

Tim Allen says he has recorded some of the third act of Toy Story 5 and says, "It's remarkable what they've done."

Pixar got the win they had desperately needed since before the pandemic with Inside Out 2, and they have another easy layup coming in 2026, as well as Toy Story 5. Even the worst Toy Story movie is still pretty damn good, and when the last film cracked a billion at the box office, no one should be surprised that another one is on the way. We got story details at D23 back in August, and this time, we're confronting the horror of iPad kids, which has the potential to age really weirdly. Usually, we wouldn't hear much else, but Tim Allen doesn't care anymore or doesn't have clear instructions because he's been talking plenty. This time, he was on Good Morning America (via Collider) and shared some plot details and how much this character means to her.

"I've already begun; I'm in the third act now. It's remarkable what they've done… with Pixar; they didn't say I couldn't say anything, but… I wish I could… There's a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie's got a big trouble, she needs help, so it's a really cool thing. I'm startled because it's a big part of my life, and I love that character. You know I'm a sci-fi guy and always think, with Star Wars, 'did you go too far?' and some people think we went too far with [Toy Story 4]."

The two different plot lines that we know about in the movie, the invading Buzz and the iPad kids thing, don't feel like they fit together very well, and it is almost like Pixar had two Toy Story short ideas and then smashed them together to make Toy Story 5. However, if there is a studio that has earned the benefit of the doubt, it is Pixar, so it's reasonable to assume this movie is probably going to be pretty good.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

