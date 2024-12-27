Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Tim Allen Says Toy Story 5 Is "A Very, Very Clever Story"

Toy Story 5 star Tim Allen has confirmed that he's had a recording session for the film and praised the story, saying it is "very, very clever."

We learned that Toy Story 5 was going to be a thing in February 2023, but it wasn't until D23 this year that we finally got some plot information about the film. Pixar and the franchise are taking on iPad kids, which is going to be interesting. The problem with something like this is how quickly culture can shift, and you have to wonder if iPad kids will even still be a thing by the time this movie comes out. Either way, this is the film we're getting, and we know that things are moving along because one of the actors just confirmed he was in the recording book. Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, said to Collider about the film, "Well, I don't know what I'm supposed to say. Yes, I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago. It's really, really weird to get back in it. I can't tell you anything."

When you hear about another Toy Story movie, you probably think it's just a cynical cash grab. There were plenty of people who thought that about the fourth film, but Allen doesn't think that is the case for Toy Story 5 at all. "It's a very, very clever story," Allen explained. "Do you wanna do five of these? I don't really believe it's about the money. I'm sure they want it to be a success, but that's not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn't have done it and they wouldn't have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It's really clever. It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I'm so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It's gonna be fun. I think we're a year out. I've gotten up to the third act. We'll do the third act. And then, we'll go back and clean it. And then, I'll do it about five more times. It's a really good story, guys. It's really good."

While Disney and Pixar might be making art, they are also a business, and we know that Pixar is leaning into the concept of established IP over original stories these days. So we can hope even within those parameters we'll still get good movies. Toy Story 5 has potential simply because of the previous films and because of Pixar's track record, but it also means their line for where a mediocre movie ends and a good one begins is much higher than anyone else. You'll be comparing this film to Toy Story 2 , which is pretty much perfect, and there isn't any getting around that.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

