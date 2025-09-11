Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: tron 3, Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – Flynn Lives TV Spot, IMAX BTS Featurette, 5 Posters

Disney released a TRON: Ares TV spot, which focuses on Jeff Bridges's Flynn, an IMAX featurette, and five character posters.

New soundtrack music from TRON: Ares is already getting radio airplay ahead of the premiere.

For all that the creators of TRON: Ares said in an interview not long ago that they weren't going to focus too much on characters from the previous films, it's very apparent that Jeff Bridges as Flynn is the exception to this rule. Now that the film is a month away, Disney is starting to market it like crazy, with one of the new songs from the soundtrack already getting radio play. A new TV spot focusing on Flynn specifically and his role throughout all three films might be the first time people have seen footage from the first two films, should they come across this spot organically. There are dual screenings out there for the first two films, but they are fairly limited. On top of the Flynn-centered TV spot, we also got a behind-the-scenes featurette, which really focuses on the IMAX aspect of this film and some character posters.

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

