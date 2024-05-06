Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: joachim rønning, Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares Has Officially Wrapped Production

TRON: Ares director Joachim Rønning has confirmed that the film has officially wrapped. It currently has an October 10, 2025 release date.

Well, that answers that question. People were wondering how big of a role Jeff Bridges would have in the upcoming TRON: Ares, and considering that he was on set for less than a week, we can guess that it isn't a massive one. The new entry in the TRON series has been walking around with a gigantic question mark over it, with fans wondering if this was even a good idea. However, Disney is moving ahead with a third movie with a late 2025 release date. Production for the film began in January, so we knew it would be wrapping up soon, and according to director Joachim Rønning, it wrapped today. With some images on his feed credits to Leah Gallo, Rønning confirmed on his official Instagram that production had wrapped and thanked the crew for the six long weeks of night shoots they had just pulled off.

"That's a wrap on TRON:ARES 🥏 Thanks to an incredible and tireless crew, I believe we pushed this movie's filmmaking limits. Even through six weeks of night shoots you never slowed down. Also, a big thank you to our wonderful cast for leaving everything on screen. I can't wait to show the world what we've done 🥏🥏🥏 #TronAres"

Considering the amount of VFX work that needs to go into a film like TRON: Ares and leaving the door open for the inevitable reshoots that will have to happen, even if it's just two weeks of pickups, this timeline makes sense. It also means that the VFX artists won't rush to get this film done, considering this movie about technology is good. If this movie specifically looked cheaply made with bad VFX, the irony would be too much. Also, with the film wrapping, it likely means we'll maybe get some very early footage at the D23 Expo this August. We'll have to see.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer. It began production in January and will be released on October 10, 2025.

