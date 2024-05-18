Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bugonia, emma stone, jesse plemons, Yorgos Lanthimos

Focus Features Picks Up Bugonia From Yorgos Lanthimos And Emma Stone

Focus Features will distribute Bugonia, the new film from director Yorgos Lanthimos, which will star Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

Article Summary Focus Features acquires Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

Bugonia, written by Will Tracy, is a dark comedy based on 2003's Save The Green Planet.

Film produced by powerhouse teams at Element, Square Peg, and CJ ENM, among others.

No release date yet, but Bugonia's pedigree suggests a potential fall awards contender.

Focus Features has decided to step into the Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone partnership game. The pair has made several movies in the last couple of years that have brought critical acclaim across the board, and it's very clear they want to continue working together. We love that for them, and there is nothing wrong with people continuing to collaborate with someone when they know they work together well. Searchlight distributed the pair's most recent films, Poor Things, last fall and Kinds of Kindness next month. However, another project is already on the horizon, and Focus sent out a press release today announcing that they will be distributing the pair's next film titled Bugonia. It will be directed by Lanthimos, written by Will Tracy, and reunite Stone with Jesse Plemons yet again. Stone also has a producing credit again under Fruit Tree, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe under Element Pictures, Lanthimos, Ari Aster, and Lars Knudsen under Square Peg, and Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko under CJ ENM.

The logline for Bugonia is: "Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth." The film is based on Save The Green Planet, a South Korean comedy from 2003. This English-language version was developed by CJ ENM with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen at Square Peg. Fremantle and CJ ENM financed the production.

Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features: "Yorgos Lanthimos is a cinematic visionary with a singular style that has captivated audiences worldwide. We could not be more excited to partner with him, Emma, and the incredible teams at Element, Square Peg, and CJ ENM to reimagine this twisted and darkly funny story."

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe: "We are so looking forward to working with the brilliant team at Focus Features and are delighted to be reuniting with Yorgos, Emma, and Jesse, as well as many of the great crew we have collaborated with on recent films."

Jerry Kyoungboum Ko: "I am thrilled to introduce the intriguing story rooted in Korean Cinema's hidden gem in collaboration with the ideal team of talent and producers alongside the reliable studio. I expect that Yorgos will ignite a dynamic chemical fusion with his unique style and the novelty of the narrative."

Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama, Fremantle: "We are thrilled that Fremantle is coming on board for Yorgos's latest project and are proud to support the wonderful team at Element. Yorgos's films are consistently innovative and captivating, and we are delighted to join him and all the wonderful partners on Bugonia."

There isn't a release date for Bugonia, but considering the people involved, you can probably guess sometime in the fall if they think this will impact the awards season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!