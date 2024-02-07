Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, MonsterVerse

New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire International Poster Released

A new international poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been released. The latest entry in the MonsterVerse will be released on March 29th.

Article Summary New international poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts.

Awaiting the movie's post-Dune: Part Two marketing blitz.

The MonsterVerse journey continues amid varied box office results.

Adam Wingard directs; Nationwide release set for March 29, 2024.

While Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary might have their eyes solely focused on Dune: Part Two right now, and with good reason, they do have another big movie coming out right after. We can expect that the Monday after Dune: Part Two comes out, the marketing for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will really kick into high gear. For now, things are still a little on the low-key side, with some posters, images, and a few interviews getting released here and there. We did get a new international poster that is very pretty. The posters for this film have generally been really good so far.

The MonsterVerse has been on a weird journey from the beginning. The first film, Godzilla, did pretty well at the box office and critically; the same went for Kong: Skull Island. However, Godzilla: King of the Monsters had to deal with issues of the 2019 box office, and combined with the fact that it wasn't very good, it underperformed. Godzilla vs. Kong was one the first big releases of the hybrid releases from Warner Bros. and was also heavily pirated. That being said, it has never been a better time to be a kaiju fan between Godzilla Minus One lighting a bunch of brains on fire by being so awesome and Monarch on streaming as well. You're all well fed, and that is even before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire comes out in a few months. However, the box office on the MonsterVerse has been a bit inconsistent, and the future of this franchise could be on the shoulders of this new entry–no pressure for anyone involved.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You're Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

