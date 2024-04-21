Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Black Knight, eternals, film, Kit Harrington, marvel, mcu

Kit Harrington Says a Black Knight MCU Return Isn't in the Works

Eternals star Kit Harrington reveals that there aren't currently any plans to bring Black Knight into the MCU.

When it came to the initial announcement about the 2021 MCU film Eternals, longtime comic book fans were thrilled to see a new team with expansive powers and vast connections to the history of the Marvel universe. However, the film didn't exactly resonate with audiences and widely underperformed given its effects-heavy production costs, essentially stalling any news about the future of Eternals given its rich potential to become a Marvel staple.

For example, one story element that could have gone further (as teased with a potential Blade crossover) was the inclusion of Kit Harrington's character Dane Whitman, who eventually takes on the mantle of the character Black Knight — known for being a skilled fighter, and arguably one of the best swordsman across all Marvel characters. Now, despite the character's storytelling potential and fan excitement, Harrington recently shared some uncertainty about Black Knight's current status in the MCU.

Kit Harrington Says He Doesn't Have a MCU Return in the Works

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Harrington expressed his desire to see the character return for a future Marvel project, stating, "I hope that they do something with that character. I think that character is fascinating and brilliant. And I love his trajectory in the comics. I love the idea of a good guy being turned bad by his superpower. I think that's brilliant. I'd love them to [revisit him]." He then adds, "I don't know, though. The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment."

Considering that Marvel is constantly finding opportunities to retool their characters, teams, and stories, it does seem likely that Harrington will eventually get the chance to step into the Black Knight role. It's just a matter of when.

How do you think Black Knight should be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

