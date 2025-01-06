Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: atticus ross, trent reznor, Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – Trent Reznor Explains Why They Are Scoring As NIN

Trent Reznor says the decision to score TRON: Ares as Nine Inch Nails has "influenced" how he and Atticus Ross have approached the project.

Back in August, during D23, we finally got some information about TRON: Ares and saw some footage. So far, that footage hasn't made its way online just yet. Maybe sometime in the next couple of months, now that we're finally in the new year, but people have started talking about it. While people might not have a lot to say about TRON: Legacy, the one thing everyone agrees on is that the soundtrack absolutely rules. This time, the soundtrack comes from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross under the Nine Inch Nails banner.

The two of them have really become powerhouses in movie composing, putting out two bangers in 2024 with director Luca Guadagnino for Challengers and Queer. So while people might be bummed Daft Punk aren't returning for TRON: Ares, Reznor, and Ross are awesome gets, and it's so interesting they are composing as Nine Inch Nails this time. The pair attended the Golden Globes and were asked by The Hollywood Reporter why they decided to compose as Nine Inch Nails for TRON: Ares instead of under their names as they have for other projects.

"It is as Nine Inch Nails, and I think it's influenced the way we approach scoring. It's going to be a little grittier, and it's just different; it's still the same two people, but we're in a different mindset. We feel like we can play by different rules a bit, and the people working on the film were excited about that, so we thought we'd try it," Reznor explained.

It's actually really cool to hear that Ross and Reznor see such a difference between composing under their names and composing as Nine Inch Nails. We haven't had a movie soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails yet, just ones from Ross and Reznor, so technically, TRON: Ares is going to be a first, and as a soundtrack nerd, I'm super excited to hear what they are going to do for this movie far more than the movie itself. So, there is a chance that history for could repeat itself again, but if we get some great music out of it, maybe it wasn't a total loss.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

