Twisters Production Kept Getting Shut Down Due To Bad Weather

According to Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung, the production ran into weather delays, including lightning and high winds.

Sometimes, the universe has things happen in a way that is so perfect; it seems planned, but it really wasn't. A recent example of this was the solar eclipse we see at the beginning of Dune: Part Two was an actual solar eclipse that they shot during that day. While some aspects of it were exaggerated and changed, it was very much the real thing. So it stands to reason that of all the films to get weather delays constantly, it would be the production of Twisters, and that's exactly what happened. Director Lee Isaac Chung spoke to Total Film about the decision to shoot the film during tornado season in Oklahoma and how they had to keep shutting things down due to high winds and lightning.

"I've got to say, actually filming this thing was so hard because we went into Oklahoma during tornado season," Chung revealed. "We kept getting shut down by weather. There were so many lightning delays. We got shut down by high winds multiple times. I kept on talking to myself in front of the crew – I would say, 'Let's film in Oklahoma. During tornado season, I said.' So that was kind of a running joke between all of us, that this decision I had made – that we would try to make it as practical as possible – was screwing us over. But now, when I look at the footage, I wouldn't trade it."

The cast also mentioned the weather during the CinemaCon presentation, so when they say Twisters has some practical effects, it is certainly taking it to another level. There is something about a natural stormcloud or actual wind that will look different on camera compared to something they are trying to add to a shot. Twisters will be an interesting release when it rolls around in July, as it has a fair amount of competition at the box office. However, movies like this always bring in big crowds, and there is a reason people keep making movies about natural disasters. Now it's just a matter of whether or not this film will be able to recoup its costs and find an audience when they might be a little stretched thin thanks to other big releases in July. This could be one of those films that kicks off three weeks after it's released.

