Twisters: Time To Chase Some Tornados In The First Official Trailer

Who doesn't love a good tornado movie? Universal has just dropped the official trailer for Twisters, which will be released in theaters on July 19th.

Who doesn't love a good tornado movie? The fact that they keep coming out is proof enough that people will never stop being fascinated by these forces of nature, no matter how many times people in the Midwest keep brushing them off as not a big deal. Twister was one of those classic films that made people either fall in love with the concept of storm chasing or wake up from nightmares that an F5 tornado was about to tear the roof off of their house, even if they lived on the coast. Storm chasing has evolved a lot since 1996, and with social media, storm chasers can give us footage of natural disasters in almost real-time. So it was really only a matter of time before studios decided to tap the Twister well again, and, for the sequel, they decided to go the Alien to Aliens way of naming and called the film Twisters. The film, which has a prime-time release date in July, has flown a bit under the radar, and this official trailer is the first look we've seen of it. Glen Powell is in this movie, too, and he seems to be popping up almost everywhere. Tornado movies are either your thing or they aren't, and it's still unclear how connected, if at all, this is the original film, but for fans of this specific genre, this does look like it'll scratch that particular itch.

Twisters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

