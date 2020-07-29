Watch A New Clip From Horror Rock Film Uncle Peckerhead

A clip from a new horror rock comedy Uncle Peckerhead is now online, ahead of its release in August. After going around to some horror festivals when those were still a thing, it will come out in select theaters on August 7th and VOD digital services on August 11th, a couple of days later. It stars Chet Siegel, Ruby McCollister, Jeff Riddle, and David H. Littleton is written and directed by Matthew John Lawrence. When a start-up punk band has their van impounded before their tour can start, they take a ride from an old man with a van, who turns out to be a cursed hillbilly who eats people. Check out the clip from Uncle Peckerhead below, thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting.

Uncle Peckerhead Synopsis & Poster

"Judy, the bassist of the punk-rock band 'DUH,' dreams of traveling the world and becoming a full-time musician with her two friends, guitarist Max and drummer Mel. But when DUH's van is repossessed hours before they're set to embark on their first tour, desperation sets in, and Judy strikes an uneasy alliance with a redneck old-timer by the name of Peckerhead, or 'Peck,' who offers to drive them in his van in exchange for food and gas. One night after their first show, Peck mysteriously goes missing. Desperate to get back on the road to make their next show, Judy volunteers to look for him. Regrettably, she finds Peck devouring the brains of the promoter who ripped them off earlier. The band quickly comes to realize their new roadie is a cursed, man-eating hillbilly and the "gig life" they've always dreamed of is paved with nightmares and half-eaten bodies."

Nothing ground-breaking to be found in this one, but it looks well-made and might be good for a few laughs. The premise is somewhat cool too, always fun to have a rock horror film to try and enjoy. Uncle Peckerhead releases in August.