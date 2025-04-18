Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM, jordan peele, universal

HIM Teaser Trailer Debuts, Horror Film Set For September Release

Universal has released the first teaser trailer for the new horror film HIM, from producer Jordan Peele. It is in theaters on September 19.

Article Summary Watch the teaser trailer for HIM, the exciting new horror film from producer Jordan Peele.

Marlon Wayans leads a star-studded cast in this chilling exploration of fame and ambition.

Directed by Justin Tipping, HIM delves into the cost of becoming the greatest in sports.

HIM hits theaters September 19, promising a standout horror experience this fall.

HIM is a new horror film that, before CinemaCon, little was known about. The film stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack . It is directed by Justin Tipping from a script by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson produce. Most people will be interested because Peele is involved, but the concept speaks to me, and the teaser is very good.

HIM Could Surprise This Fall

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect). HIM stars former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

This is going to be a very big fall for horror, and it will take a lot to stand out. HIM should be a contender to do just that. A cool hook, with those names involved, should lead to success, especially in the early September window where horror has thrived for a few years.

HIM opens in theaters on September 19.

