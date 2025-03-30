Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, Hell House LLC, HIM, M3gan2.0, Soulm8te, toxic avenger

CinemaCon 2025: Horror Takeover With HIM, Hell House, Soulm8te, More

Horror has taken over CinemaCon 2025. Check out new posters for Soulm8te, M3gan 2.0, HIM, a new Hell House LLC film, and so much more.

Article Summary New horror film posters deliver adrenaline with reveals for Soulm8te, M3gan 2.0, HIM and Hell House film Lineage.

CinemaCon 2025 highlights remakes like I Know What You Did Last Summer and a toxic twist on retro horror.

Exclusive updates fuel horror excitement by merging classic revivals with fresh scares and bold film trends.

Live blog recaps from panels and premieres bring immersive coverage and buzz to global CinemaCon 2025.

CinemaCon 2025 is this week, and already from the displays on the show floor, we can see that horror is a big deal. Below, we have looks at a bunch of new posters and logos for this year's most anticipated horror films. These include the first logo for Soulm8te, the spin-off of M3gan. Not to be outdone, the poster for M3gan 2.0 is also on display. A new Hell House LLC film is on the way, this one titled Lineage. That is an underrated franchise. After debuting this week, the first poster for the I Know What You Did Last Summer remake is on display. This spring's Until Dawn is represented, and so is The Toxic Avenger remake. A new football-based horror film called HIM, produced by Jordan Peele, also has its debut poster. Finally, the public domain horror continues with Robert Englund starring in Pinocchio Unstrung. See them all below, straight from CinemaCon.

Horror Is Alive And Well At CinemaCon 2025

Horror Is Alive And Well At CinemaCon 2025

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films to must-see premiere feature screenings featuring the biggest stars, producers, and directors, in 2025, the show will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the fall and holiday season (and beyond) at the box office.

The full schedule will be broad, diverse, educational, and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC. As well, we will continue to incorporate a special day of programming geared for the international marketplace, that being Monday, 31 March, 2025.

Be sure to keep it locked here all week long for everything from this years show, as our very own Kaitlyn Booth will be at every panel and presentation, liveblogging and bringing you full recaps of everything. All the reactions, all the trailers, all the news will be here.

