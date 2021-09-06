Venom: Let There Be Carnage Moves Up Release Date To October 1st

In the never-ending saga of Venom: Let There Be Carnage release dates, the film is now set to release on October 1st, two weeks ahead of the last date change, which was October 15th. This is likely because of the success Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had over the weekend, taking in close to $90 million. That also means that the film will no longer open against the might of Michael Myers and Halloween Kills, one of the most anticipated films of the fall as well. Blumhouse was adamant that they were not blinking, and Sony did. So, Venom will return sooner than most expected, as most reports had the film being delayed further. Deadline had the news of the date change.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – Official Trailer 2 (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FmWuCgJmxo)

Venom Might Still Move Again, Who Knows

"Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage."

After so many date changes it would make your head spin, it looks like this movie is actually going to come out in about three weeks. The crazy part is that there is still time for it to be delayed yet again, at this point who knows? One thing is for certain, nobody is sure when this is coming out at all. In the comic shop I run, some people come in thinking it already came out, others are so confused by the date changes they don't even care anymore. It will be very interesting to see what happens when Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases, for now on October 1st.