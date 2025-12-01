Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: wake up dead man

Wake Up Dead Man: 2 New Posters Have Been Released

Netflix has released two new posters for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

The film had a limited theatrical run last weekend but struggled to make a major impact at the box office.

Wake Up Dead Man will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 12, 2025.

Rian Johnson returns as writer and director, continuing the acclaimed Knives Out murder mystery series.

Well, this weekend might have just solidified that the next Knives Out film won't be on Netflix. The limited theatrical release began last weekend, and it failed to connect with any audiences. There is a little time for people to realize it's in theaters, but Netflix in general does such a terrible job of telling people when its films are in theaters. If you're unable to see the movie in theaters, it is coming to streaming later this month, and you too can celebrate the holidays with some religious trauma and murder. Netflix released two new posters for the upcoming murder mystery, one on its official social media account that is very basic, and IMP Awards got its hands on one that is well done, all things considered. We all know the bar for key art and posters is so low you could stub your toe on it these days.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead Man will stream on Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

