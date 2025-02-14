Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, film, Joseph Quinn, Warfare

Warfare Star Explains What Makes the Upcoming A24 Film Unique

Warfare star Joseph Quinn reveals his thoughts on the upcoming A24 film along with his reaction to the ensemble cast.

Article Summary Joseph Quinn shares insights on A24's Warfare, highlighting its unique co-directorship for authenticity.

Warfare's story is deeply rooted in reality, based on true events from Ray Mendoza's life.

Director Alex Garland preserves the film's narrative without executive interference.

A star-studded cast joins Quinn in bringing this gripping war film to life.

Scheduled for release later this year, the highly anticipated A24 film Warfare has recently debuted its trailer and poster, sparking excitement. And, although the exact release date remains undisclosed, the buzz around the film continues to build. In the meantime, one of the stars, Joseph Quinn, has been offering insights into what makes the film stand out while sharing his thoughts on working with this ensemble cast.

When speaking to Screen Rant, Quinn says, "[Alex Garland] wanted to co-direct this film with Ray Mendoza, who is an excellently sealed serviceman, and to recreate something that has happened in Ray's life, anecdotally, and totally truthfully. So that was a very interesting prospect from a filming perspective. Because a lot of the time, there's execs, there's producers trying to dabble with the narrative a little bit. But that was sacrosanct. No one was going anywhere near that. That was preserved. It was only going to cost a break, or any of the other unseals that were there on that day. The making of it was beautiful. There are incredible actors in here. Will Poulter, Charles Melton, Kit Conner. Cosmo Jarvis." He goes on to add, "I've actually seen it, so I can't say too much, but it's quite something that I'm incredibly proud to be a part of."

Warfare Plot Details and Official Cast

Warfare is a gripping war film brought to life by Mendoza, an Iraq War veteran, and Garland, known for Civil War and 28 Days Later. The movie immerses viewers in the harrowing experience of a platoon of American Navy SEALs, as they operate from the home of an Iraqi family, closely monitoring US forces navigating through insurgent territory. This intense, boots-on-the-ground narrative is portrayed in real-time and draws directly from the memories of those who endured it.

The A24 film, featuring an ensemble cast that includes D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Quinn, and Charles Melton, is set to hit theaters in 2025.

