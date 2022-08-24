Hellraiser Will Debut On Hulu On October 7th, First Teaser Here

Hellraiser is coming sooner than we thought. The franchise reimagining, directed by David Bruckner, written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, and starring Sense8's Jamie Clayton in the role of Pinhead, will debut on Hulu on October 7, just in time for this year's Halloween. That means we have new Pinhead and Michael Myers to enjoy this season. What a time to be alive. the first teaser is below, giving us a subtle glimpse at what Clayton will look like as Pinhead.

Hellraiser Synopsis

"Hellraiser," a reimagining of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on October 7. A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020's "The Night House," along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone serves as co-producer. In "Hellraiser," a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."

The Hulu film joins a planned series at HBO, but with everything going on over there, who knows where that stands? David Gordon Green, Michael Dougherty, Mark Verheiden, and Clive Barker are all involved in that one. Barker is also a producer for the relaunched Hulu film. Odessa A'zion ("Grand Army," "Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,") will also star, alongside Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why," "Ratched,"), Goran Visnjic ("The Boys," "ER,"), Drew Starkey ("Outer Banks," "Love, Simon,"), Adam Faison ("Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Into the Dark"), Aoife Hinds ("Normal People," "Anne Boleyn,"), and Hiam Abbass ("Blade Runner 2049," "Succession.").

Here is what Bruckner had to say about the film and working with Clive Barker: "It's been such an honor to have Clive on board to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we're aiming to create a very special new chapter in the 'Hellraiser' legacy." As long as they are better than the last 3-4 films in the series, I am on board. This is a franchise that desperately needed a reboot to continue and could work really well in a modern setting. Hopefully not too modern, though; we still want to see practical effects galore in this, Mr. Bruckner.

