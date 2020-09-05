Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations

Every single time we think we're going to know what happened on the set of Justice League more things come to light. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher made some serious allegation against director Joss Whedon who came in to finish the movie after Zack Snyder had to leave due to a family tragedy. The final product was a bit of a mess and now Snyder is getting the chance to release his own version of the movie sometime next year on HBO Max. Warner Bros. committed to an investigation about the allegations that Fisher made against Whedon and others and today they released a statement about the investigation (via Deadline):

"In July, Ray Fisher's representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League.

"In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process and that a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.

"Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever "throw anyone under the bus," as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.

" While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he'd raised about his character's portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator.

"This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

Fisher is vocal on social media so we'll have to see if he responds to this statement. This story is still developing. Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream to HBO Max sometime in 2021.