Weapons Viral Site Goes Live, New Line Socials Is Teasing The Film

An in-universe viral site for Zack Creggers's new film, Weapons, has gone live, and the New Line Cinema X/Twitter account has started teasing the film.

Me thinks the Weapons trailer is going to be sooner rather than later. The next original film from director Zack Cregger was always going to be a highly anticipated release. We actually know very little about the film right now, with only a bare-bones concept out there, officially. We got a chance to see a trailer during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation, but they haven't released anything to the public so far. However, it does look like they are gearing up to release something very soon. An in-universe viral site has gone online which reveals the event that kicks off the film. It also appears to confirm that this film and Barbarian exist in the same universe, so bring on the Creggerverse? The New Line Cinema official X/Twitter account has started sharing images and now very short videos, which are also on the viral site, teasing the events of the film. The next Warner Bros. theatrical release is Sinners later this week; maybe a Weapons trailer is going to be attacked? Here is the text from the viral site:

"17 Local Children Leave Home Simultaneously at 2:17AM

A chilling mystery has gripped the small town of Maybrook after 17 children voluntarily left their homes Wednesday morning. Authorities are baffled by the inexplicable disappearance, which has shaken the community to its core. Upon investigation, front door camera footage showed the children leaving their homes at 2:17am Wednesday morning without any signs of force. Since then, little information has surfaced, and the case continues to baffle investigators.

In response, a school gathering was held, where growing unease among parents became clear. As the town struggles to understand what happened, officials continue to urge the public for any leads, while Maybrook is left waiting for answers."

Weapons is produced, written, and directed by Zach Cregger. It stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael, and Luke Speakman. Weapons will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025.

