Quantumania Drops Huge, Cocaine Bear Opens Big At Weekend Box Office Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania won the Weekend Box Office even after seeing the biggest drop for an MCU film ever.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania held onto the top spot at the weekend box office, but it was more of a struggle than most thought. More on that in a second. First, the drop. Quantumania earned $32.2 million, which means it dropped -69% in its second week, the biggest drop off for an MCU film. They may try to downplay that, but that is cause for concern on a few fronts. One: this is the kick-off to Phase 5, and while other, more bankable heroes may still score big openings, they may have a staying power problem. Two: they have a lot riding on Kang, and as of now, I think we can say the response from the general masses might be "Ehh." While far from a panic, this should raise some alarms at Marvel Studios if you ask me.

Quantumania Falls While Cocaine Bear Soars. Oh, Jesus Did Well Too.

Where Quantumania may have been a letdown, Cocaine Bear was anything but. Scoring well above tracking, it made $23.09 million and came a lot closer to dethroning Ant-Man than anyone thought. The film is already close to $50 million worldwide and poised to hold for at least another week. Third place was also a surprise, as Lionsgate opened the religious film Jesus Revolution to $15.5 million, which nobody expected even though it was playing on 2500 screens. Fourth went to Avatar: The Way of Water as it slowly goes down the charts with $4.7 million, and rounding out the top five was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with $4.1 million.

The weekend box office top five for February 24th:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania- $32.2 million Cocaine Bear- $23.09 million Jesus Revolution- $15.5 million Avatar: The Way of Water- $4.7 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- $4.1 million

Next week, Creed III enters the ring, and after this weekend, I think it has a pretty good shot to take the top spot with between $25-30 million.