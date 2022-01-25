Who's To Blame for Spider-Man: No Way Home's Events? Not Who You Think

Many things went wrong in Spider-Man: No Way Home that eventually led to that rather gut-punch of an ending. The question of fault is always going to get thrown around, and we already argued that the very real-world complications of COVID-19 and shooting delays kept Doctor Strange from becoming an asshole when it comes to his part in all of this. There is also plenty of blame that could be placed on Peter as well when he went to Strange to get people to forget he is Spider-Man rather than calling MIT to see if he could at least argue MJ and Ned's cases [which Strange does point out while barely avoiding face palm-ing straight through his own face]. However, the blame really falls on three people in particular, and it really isn't who you think. It's on Nick Fury mostly but also Talos and Soren, the two Skrulls that disguised themselves as Fury and Maria Hill on Fury's orders in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home pick up mere moments after the end of the second movie and see the world blaming Peter for the actions of Mysterio and ultimately for his death. When he is in the police station, he tells them that all they need to do is ask Nick Fury because Fury was there the entire time and could tell them that Peter was trying to stop the drones from hurting anyone. However, because Fury and Hill are off-world, there aren't any other people in Peter's corner to back up his story. There isn't anyone else who could confirm what he says because the two disguised Skrulls made sure that the team around Mysterilo was very small. Peter didn't question that anld why would he? And now he has no one with any real credibility to back him up because of Talos and Soren.

There has been a lot of talk about Secret Invasion in recent weeks. There are a lot of rumors about when the show is getting released and a couple of set videos going around. Secret Invasion the comic book has the Skrulls impersonating heroes and people worldwide, hence making the invasion a secret. A Skrull showed up at the end of WandaVision to tease Monica teaming up with Captain Marvel. The intentions of Talos and Soren seem to be good in the post-credits scene, and they were there under the orders of Nick Fury. Still, Fury or Hill coming in and backing Peter up could have at least lessened the impact of everyone finding out his identity. However, without any backup, Peter was left on his own with his word against everyone else's, and there wasn't any reason for the public to believe him. If Fury hadn't sent Talos and Soren down, or if he came back himself to tell everyone who Mysterio really was, everything that happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home could have been avoided. So far, we haven't seen any Skrulls that seem to have bad intentions, but with Secret Invasion right around the corner, it's only a matter of time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It was released on December 17, 2021.