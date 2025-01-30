Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: damien leone, terrifier, Terrifier 4

Terrifier 4 Will End The Series, Reveal Art The Clown's Origin

Damien Leone is writing the script for Terrifier 4 as we speak, which will wrap up the story and reveal the origins of Art The Clown.

Article Summary Terrifier 4 will conclude the series and finally unveil Art The Clown's origins.

Creator Damien Leone confirms the epic finale script is in progress.

The Terrifier franchise has grossed $102 million with ultra-violence and practical effects.

Art The Clown, played by David Howard Thornton, is a new beloved horror icon.

Terrifier 4 news broke yesterday, which also happened to be creator Damien Leone's birthday. The man behind the most successful indie horror franchise in decades wrote on his Instagram: "Thank you all so much for the amazing birthday wishes. I'm truly blessed to know so many wonderful human beings. I might as well take advantage of this day and give all of the Terrifier fans a little present in return – The script for Terrifier 4 is under way and it is shaping up to be the most epic, horrifying, thrilling, emotional and satisfying conclusion to the Terrifier saga. I've personally never been so excited to see one of my own scripts translate to the screen like this one. P.S. I will finally reveal Art's origin in this entry. Thank you all again."

Terrifer 4 Will Answer Questions, Even If Some Don't Want The Answers

Terrifier is the franchise nobody saw coming, as the three ultra-violent indie horror films have combined to gross an astounding $102 million worldwide. Leone has written and directed all three released films and unleashed a new horror icon into the world, Art The Clown. David Howard Thornton plays him in a performance that will go down as one of the most beloved in all of horror. All the stars aligned for this franchise to push the boundaries of what we thought mainstream audiences were willing to sit through and what can be accomplished with practical effects.

Terrifier is not my cup of tea, but damn, I respect what Leone has done. If nothing else, his films have ushered in a new era of practical effects in horror. Art The Clown is a lunatic, even more so than most slasher icons, but merch with his likeness on it is the hottest in the collectibles world. To say this was all unexpected would be an understatement.

There is no known release date yet for Terrifier 4.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!