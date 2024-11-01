Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: 3 More New Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes Released

Universal has released some more behind-the-scenes featurettes. One that shows how they created Munchkinland, and following the two leads for a week on set.

Article Summary Universal unveils new featurettes for Wicked, showcasing Munchkinland and leading stars Erivo and Grande on set.

Wicked's projected $65M opening with positive early reactions; check influencers' reviews carefully.

Featurettes highlight the film's practical sets and appeal to theater enthusiasts anticipating the adaptation.

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, to hit theaters November 22, 2024, with Part Two following in 2025.

Universal is continuing the marketing blitz as the early box office numbers have been released. Right now, reports say that the musical is set to open at $100-$125 million, which pretty good considering the competition that the film has in November. The early reactions are also extremely positive, but considering studios are inviting more influencers and less press to early media screenings, you should double-check who is posting that glowing reaction before taking it as gospel truth. Anyway, it's nice to see that Universal focuses a lot on how this movie was made for the nerds in the crowd. If you're going to court a group of people, you don't get much nerdier than theater kids, and they would be more interested than anyone in how this film is being adapted for the big screen. So we have some more featurettes, including one on building Muchkinland; the film is really pushing how excellent its practical sets are, and a featurette each that follows stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on set for a week.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

