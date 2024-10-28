Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: New BTS Featurette Really Emphasizes Singing Live

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked, spotlighting the singing live aspect of the production.

Article Summary Universal highlights live singing in new Wicked BTS featurette, promising an immersive experience for fans.

Wicked aims to stand out, embracing big sets and costumes to attract audiences despite musical challenges.

With a massive budget and November release, Wicked hopes to win over fickle moviegoers this holiday season.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked, a two-part movie event, debuts on November 22, 2024, with high anticipation.

Everyone knew that Wicked was going to lean in hard on the "singing live" aspect of the production, and considering we have an entire featurette dedicated to it, that seems to be the case. The "singing live" in musicals thing has not really added anything to a production yet, but it has made movies worse. There is always the film that comes around and is the exception that proves the rule, but this is another thing that Wicked will have to overcome. The moviegoing public, in general, hasn't been kind to musicals in the last couple of years, with few exceptions. So this one is throwing a lot at the wall to make as much stick as possible. The singing live, the sets, the costumes, they are going as big as possible with the hope that it'll bring in a big enough audience to balance out that massive budget. Ticket sales and early buzz are sounding decent, but November is a fickle mistress.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

