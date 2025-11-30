Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Director Discusses the Tin Man and Glinda's Dynamic

Jon M. Chu explains his take on the Tin Man moment in Wicked: For Good, from Glinda realizing it is Boq to him embracing something darker.

Article Summary Director Jon M. Chu shares his interpretation of Glinda recognizing Boq as the Tin Man in Wicked: For Good

The film deepens the dynamic between Glinda and Boq as Oz is swept by rising tensions and witch hunts

Boq's transformation into the Tin Man is explored as him embracing a new, darker sense of belonging

Wicked: For Good examines the fallout as former friends are divided by political and emotional conflict

The new Wicked: For Good movie gives long-time fans plenty to analyze, from a much-hyped Dorothy cameo to a deeper backstory for other faces from the land of Oz. Designed to wrap up the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical, the sequel finds Elphaba and Glinda estranged as Oz shifts into full witch-hunt mode, and it also shows how Boq becomes the hollow, metal figure audiences know best.

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film's "March of the Witch Hunters" sequence, director Jon M. Chu confirmed his own read on Glinda's reaction when she locks eyes with the Tin Man in the crowd.

Jon M. Chu Discusses a Moment Between Boq and Glinda in Wicked: For Good

The director reveals, "I don't necessarily like to say exactly what it is… but yeah, in my mind, she knows it's Boq," he said. "I think she recognizes, she sees it in his eyes. I think there's also something she knows inherently, and it makes her ask herself, 'What has become of this world that I knew?'" Chu then went further on what Boq is feeling in that same moment, adding, "That moment he looks back up to her and then turns away, that is him saying he doesn't need her anymore, because he has a new family of hate that's stronger than love for him. That, to me, was a big moment."

To expand on that notion, Wicked: For Good spotlights those two former friends pulled onto opposite sides of a growing propaganda machine. On one hand, Boq is transformed into the Tin Man and swept up in the witch hunt, while Glinda clings to her Good Witch image even as the cost of that role gets harder to ignore. By the time Boq is the Tin Man, Fiyero has become the Scarecrow, and Elphaba has claimed her power, the film has turned familiar fantasy icons into a record of how far these characters have drifted.

The core cast for Wicked: For Good includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the film was also released theatrically in the United States via Universal Pictures on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!