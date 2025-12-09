Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Evolution BTS Vignette

Sony Pictures has released the first 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple behind-the-scenes vignette, which teases the evolution of the virus and the Jimmies.

Sony Pictures is hopefully starting the marketing for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and that means a whole pile of these behind-the-scenes vignettes that we got with the first film. It's the best kind of marketing for the people who love to know the process behind the camera. In the first vignette, we hear from now producer Danny Boyle, along with director Nia DaCosta and stars Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell. We learn a little more about the Jimmies and how they might be the most dangerous thing that is running around out there in a world where the bar for what is dangerous is already insanely high. People were mixed on the Jimmies and their introduction in the first film, but they are front and center here, and they look horrifying.

Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

