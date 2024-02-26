Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Timothee Chalamet, Warner Bros, Wonka

Wonka Director is Already Thinking About a Sequel Film

The director behind Wonka recently revealed that he's open to returning to a sequel and that there have already been conversations about it.

Article Summary Wonka director considers a sequel after the film's $600M success.

The fantasy hit reintroduced us to the world of Willy Wonka.

Producer David Heyman's selective approach hints at quality.

Fans speculate on Timothée Chalamet's future as Wonka.

The 2023 fantasy musical film Wonka recently acted as a reintroduction to the sweet, harmonious world first established by Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. And considering that it actually amassed more than $600 million during its theatrical run while still garnering excessive praise from both critics and moviegoers in attendance, Warner Brothers must have realized that the property still has plenty of potential worth exploring. So, with the movie's high-stakes cinematic release now behind us, is there any room for more Wonka-centric stories? Here's what the film's director had to say about the possibility of fans getting to witness a Wonka 2. And for Wonka fans, this is a promising one!

Wonka Filmmaker Discusses Sequel Possibilities

Wonka director Paul King spoke to ComicBook.com, revealing, "It's definitely something we're thinking about. One of the things I love most about David Heyman, my producer, is that he has made so many great movies that he doesn't feel the pressure to just make a movie because it can be made. He has this great saying which reassures me enormously where he goes, 'We'll have a think, see what we can come up with, and then see if we want to make it,' and it's incredibly liberating, rather than somebody going, 'You are making a film that's coming out in September,' and you're like, 'I don't even have an idea.' Let's just take it for a walk and keep calm, and it was about 50 years between the Gene Wilder movie and our one. We can wait a beat, and if we don't come up with a story, this is a movie with a beginning, a middle, and an end that works on its own, and if we come up with something that we think can be exciting,"

As of now, we've already witnessed two other cinematic versions so far, so perhaps a sequel story is actually the best way to maintain the momentum of Wonka without a need to rehash the stories that we've become familiar with. There's also the film's (very) popular leading actor, Timothée Chalamet, portraying the titular character. This will help establish longevity if they plan to make this into a larger story arc for the beloved legend. Odds are, this isn't the end of Wonka.

Do you want to see a follow-up to King's Wonka? Let us know in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!