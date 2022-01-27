Writers Guild Awards Nominees For 2022 Have Been Revealed

Writers Guild Awards nominees for 2022 have been announced, and no surprises were had. In the Best Original Screenplay category, Aaron Sorkin, Adam McKay, Wes Anderson, and Paul Thomas Anderson are joined by Zach Baylin. That is a powerhouse category. The Best Adapted category has notable names like Guillermo del Toro, Steven Levinson, and Tony Kushner. The awards will be given out during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, March 20th. Below you will find all of the nominees in the three categories the Writers Guild of America hands out awards for.

2022 Writers Guild Awards Nominees

Best Original Screenplay:

Being the Ricardos, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios

Don't Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures

King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures

Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau, and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel Dune Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

Nightmare Alley, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures

tick…tick…BOOM!, Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix

West Side Story, Screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios

Best Documentary Screenplay:

Being Cousteau, Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

Exposing Muybridge, Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV