"Wuthering Heights": "New Year, Same Desire" TV Spot Released

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights," inspired by the novel of the same name, and will be released on February 14th.

Emerald Fennell directs this bold, genre-inspired adaptation of the classic romantic novel.

Marketing leans into Valentine’s Day appeal, targeting fans of period romance and dramatic love stories.

The film sparks anticipation with its fresh vision, but faces questions about broader audience reach.

While everyone is focused on the Netflix acquisition of Warner Bros., there is an entire slate of movies set to be released in 2026, and they will be here before we know it. One of them that has already caused quite the uproar is Emerald Fennell's new film, which is specified as 'inspired by' the book of the same name, "Wuthering Heights". The marketing appears to be leaning into that Valentine's Day release day much in the same way we saw the marketing for 50 Shades of Grey. Say what you want about that movie, I certainly have, but it did well on its opening weekend, even if the drop off was pretty harsh.

This one has a big question mark hanging over it. If it resonates with its intended audience, we could be looking at a film with some serious legs. If it doesn't, there really isn't much of a "backup" audience, per se. At the moment, there isn't a lot about "Wuthering Heights" that feels like it could draw in someone who doesn't like this genre. Much like horror, fans of period romance and bodice rippers specifically are very loyal, but the 'inspired by' thing might keep some of the hardcore lit nerds away. Marketing is starting to kick off with a new TV spot celebrating the new year.

"Wuthering Heights": Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "WUTHERING HEIGHTS," starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "WUTHERING HEIGHTS" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing.

Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli XCX.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still & LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a film by Emerald Fennell, "WUTHERING HEIGHTS." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

