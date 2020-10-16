Xochitl Gomez Joins the Cast of the Doctor Strange Sequel

The productions on a lot of Marvel movies have been slow to start this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that the Hollywood machine is starting to run again. We are getting casting announcements, and there are a couple of movies that are looking to start production soon. Spider-Man 3 is reportedly already filming, and we know that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is making an appearance in that movie. Now it's time for the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to start filling out, and it looks like we might have our first addition to the cast. According to Deadline, The Baby-Sitters Club actress Xochitl Gomez is set to play a role in the upcoming movie. Marvel currently has no comment.

At the moment, we don't know who she is playing but considering that this is a movie set in the multiverse, there are a bunch of different options. We know that the events of WandaVision are going to play a role in the Doctor Strange sequel, and Elizabeth Olsen is set to return as Scarlet Witch. Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also set to reprise their roles as Wong and Karl Mordo, respectively. There are a lot of unconfirmed reports flying around social media, but the best guess everyone is making right now is America Chavez.

America Chavez is the current Miss. America in the Marvel universe, and she was first introduced in September of 2011. She's actually from another reality, so considering Scarlet Witch's powers and the idea of the multiverse, this wouldn't be that far off the mark. She's a member of the Young Avengers who have started popping up in various forms in the Marvel universe, including a mention of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cassie Lang is older now thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame, Ms. Marvel is getting her own show and was just cast, and Kate Bishop is coming to the Marvel Hawkeye series on Disney+. Is Marvel putting together the Young Justice? Teen superheroes have always done well, and there has been a lack of teenaged heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, but this is all speculation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to start filming once Cumberbatch finishes filming his scenes for Spider-Man 3 with Sam Raimi taking on directing duties. This is being promoted as Marvel's first horror film and is set to be released on March 22, 2022.