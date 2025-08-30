Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: New Cast Members Announced , 2 New Images Released

At Destination D23 today, Disney confirmed two more cast members for Zootopia 2 and released two more images.

Article Summary Disney confirms Yvette Nicole Brown and Patrick Warburton join the cast of Zootopia 2 at Destination D23.

New Zootopia 2 images released ahead of the highly anticipated film's November 2025 premiere.

Cast reveal follows recent trailer drop and expanding lineup for Disney's billion-dollar franchise sequel.

Disney hopes Zootopia 2 finds box office success after Elio's underwhelming summer performance.

The colorful cast of Zootopia continues to grow. The sequel to one of Disney's billion-dollar box office hits is set to be released in November, but Disney has been dropping new cast members for a little while now. We got a full cast reveal at the end of last month with the new trailer, but Destination D23 is apparently this weekend, and Disney hosted a panel where they confirmed two more cast members. Yvette Nicole Brown will voice two cameos as The Bearoness and EMT Otter. Patrick Warburton was also confirmed as "the voice of Mayor Winddancer, a charismatic but clueless stallion who dreams of being as heroic in real life as the characters he once played on television."

With Elio underperforming the way it did in June (remember that a post-credits joke teaser for Hoppers has gotten way more traction than that film did), Disney is really going to want Zootopia 2 to thrive. Animated movies in November can do extremely well, but we have seen some, some from Disney even, that have failed to find an audience even in a time when the target audience of families is back together.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia's history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster), and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar®-winning film Zootopia. Shakira (voice of Gazelle), Idris Elba (voice of Chief Bogo), Bonnie Hunt (voice of Bonnie Hopps), Don Lake (voice of Stu Hopps), Nate Torrence (voice of Clawhauser), Jenny Slate (voice of Bellwether), Alan Tudyk (voice of Duke Weaselton), Maurice LaMarche (voice of Mr. Big), Leah Latham (voice of Fru Fru), Josh Dallas (voice of Frantic Pig), Tommy Chong (voice of Yax), Mark Rhino Smith (voice of Officer McHorn), and Raymond Persi (voice of Flash) It will be released on November 26, 2025.

