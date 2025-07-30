Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: New Trailer, Images, Poster, Supporting Voice Cat Revealed

Disney released the official trailer for Zootopia 2, plus two new images and a poster, and confirmed who will be voicing whom.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde alongside a star-studded voice cast.

Zootopia 2 introduces new characters, including a snake villain voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

The highly anticipated animated sequel hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

It's been an up-and-down year for animation, but there have been some bright spots among the duds, and Disney is looking to go out on a high note at the end of the year with Zootopia 2. The first movie is a part of the billion-dollar box office club, but it was also released in 2016, just as the box office was starting to go absolutely buckwild insane. There's a decent chance that this one won't be as big as the first, but we'll have to see. The official trailer was released along with a press release, which confirms the supporting and main voice cast for the film, along with the characters they will be playing. We also got two new images and a new poster as well.

After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia's history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar®-winning film Zootopia. "It's been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members," said director/writer Jared Bush (chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios). "I can't wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure."

Bringing the returning characters to life are returning cast members who join Goodwin, Bateman and Shakira (voice of Gazelle):

Idris Elba (voice of Chief Bogo)

(voice of Chief Bogo) Bonnie Hunt (voice of Bonnie Hopps)

(voice of Bonnie Hopps) Don Lake (voice of Stu Hopps)

(voice of Stu Hopps) Nate Torrence (voice of Clawhauser)

(voice of Clawhauser) Jenny Slate (voice of Bellwether)

(voice of Bellwether) Alan Tudyk (voice of Duke Weaselton)

(voice of Duke Weaselton) Maurice LaMarche (voice of Mr. Big)

(voice of Mr. Big) Leah Latham (voice of Fru Fru)

(voice of Fru Fru) Josh Dallas (voice of Frantic Pig)

(voice of Frantic Pig) Tommy Chong (voice of Yax)

(voice of Yax) Mark Rhino Smith (voice of Officer McHorn)

(voice of Officer McHorn) Raymond Persi (voice of Flash)

Zootopia 2 will be released in theaters on November 26, 2025.

