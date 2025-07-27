Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, thrilljoy

SDCC: Thrilljoy Block Party, A Carnival Of Thrills… And Joy

SDCC: Thrilljoy Block Party, A Carnival Of Thrills... And Joy, at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Thrilljoy’s SDCC Block Party brought a carnival experience to the InterContinental San Diego for fans and collectors.

The event debuted limited-edition PIX! collectibles and SDCC exclusives, attracting big excitement and quick sell-out.

Attendees enjoyed artist appearances, giveaways, custom games, and interactive moments inspired by pop culture.

Swag bags and prize redemptions capped off the night, making Thrilljoy a major SDCC destination for collectors.

Thrilljoy's SDCC Block Party: Boardwalk Bash took place at the InterContinental San Diego over the Friday night of San Diego Comic-Con with a carnival-style event to spotlight Thrilljoy's newest limited-edition PIX! collectibles and SDCC exclusives alongside talent appearances, giveaways, custom boardwalk games, and surprise moments designed for pop culture lovers.

Thrilljoy is a new collectibles company from Funko Founder Brian Mariotti, intended to reimagine what it means to collect, by blending nostalgia, storytelling, and interactive experiences. The brand's signature PIX! figures "bring iconic characters to life in a fresh, display-worthy format for fans and collectors alike."

The Bleeding Cool San Diego Party List stated "Exclusive artist events and showcasing animation and storytelling. Thrilljoy Boardwalk Bash Block Party, Lane Park Field, Intercontinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct, 6pm." Tickets for the event sold out in under five minutes, but Bleeding Cool managed to get a couple of our friends in Elizabeth Naiman and Lyndi Antic, who eventually made it over and told me "It was a carnival and most stuff was wrapping up by the time we got there. Lots of swag was given to attendees and you could redeem tickets won at the games for additional prizes. That was as you left and there were LONG lines after the party to get your prizes…" Well, in the words of Bullseye, look what you could have won…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!