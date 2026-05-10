BuzzBallz Debuts SoccerBallz Ahead of 2026 World Cup 2026

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BuzzBallz

BuzzBallz Debuts SoccerBallz Ahead of World Cup 2026

BuzzBallz has several new items out as they cash in on the World Cup hype, with eight different cocktails called SoccerBallz

Article Summary BuzzBallz launches limited-edition SoccerBallz, an eight-drink cocktail lineup timed to the 2026 World Cup buzz.

The BuzzBallz SoccerBallz collection features country-inspired flavors for USA, Mexico, England, Argentina, Spain, and Brazil.

BuzzBallz also adds Soccer Lime-Rita and Goaaaal-Melon, giving fans two extra cocktails for World Cup watch parties.

Available now, BuzzBallz SoccerBallz is built for summer matchups, team pride, and easy ready-to-drink sipping.

BuzzBallz has decided to cash in on the hype around the World Cup 2026, as they have created a new lineup of drinks that they have subbed the SoccerBallz. As you can see here, they have created eight different drinks, seven of them focused on a specific country or region in the world, and one as an everything drink, as they're just celebrating the games with multiple countries on the side. This is basically their way of trying to get people to buy these eight specific cocktails made for the event, in hopes that you'll drink them while watching the games and rooting for or against someone in your own way. We have more info from the company on all of these as they are available right now.

BuzzBallz Takes On The World Cup With Their New SoccerBallz

Timed to the season's biggest international matchups, the ready-to-drink cocktail brand is dropping SoccerBallz — a limited-edition lineup of eight globally inspired flavors modeled after countries fans will be watching (and rooting for) all summer long. Designed to bring a little more personality to every watch party, the collection lets fans sip according to their team allegiance. Each cocktail is decked out in a soccer-themed design, making it easy for fans to sip in style while repping their squad of choice. Meet the SoccerBallz starting lineup:

Flags & Freedom , a USA-inspired mix of orange and pineapple

, a USA-inspired mix of orange and pineapple Fuego Tamarita , a Mexico-inspired flavor combining sweet, sour, and juicy watermelon with a spicy kick

, a Mexico-inspired flavor combining sweet, sour, and juicy watermelon with a spicy kick Pip Pip Punch , an England-inspired proper punchy twist

, an England-inspired proper punchy twist Smashentina , an Argentina-inspired mix of crisp melon with a peppery edge

, an Argentina-inspired mix of crisp melon with a peppery edge Sol Siesta , a Spain-inspired light and fruity option perfect for laid-back sipping

, a Spain-inspired light and fruity option perfect for laid-back sipping Caipi Crush , a Brazil-inspired, citrus-forward flavor that's ready to samba

, a Brazil-inspired, citrus-forward flavor that's ready to samba Soccer Lime-Rita , a classic lime margarita moment, dressed in a jersey and ready to play

, a classic lime margarita moment, dressed in a jersey and ready to play Goaaaal-Melon, a blend of tangy citrus and sweet melon

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