Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: dolby atmos, Yamaha

Yamaha Reveals New Home Theater AV Receivers With Dolby Atmos

Yamaha revealed a new lineup of home theater AV Receivers that have been designed to include Dolby Atmos for a better audio experience

Article Summary Yamaha unveiled the RX300A and RX500A AV receivers with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and HDMI 2.1 for modern home theater.

RX300A starts at $399.95 with 5.2-channel sound, dual subwoofer outputs, Bluetooth Multipoint, and gaming-ready features.

RX500A adds 7.2-channel power, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and broader streaming support.

Yamaha also launched the YHT-4970U, bundling the RX300A with a 5.1 speaker package for an easy all-in-one setup.

Yamaha has revealed three new options for those with a home theater setup to get the most out of their audio, including new AV Receivers with Dolby Atmos. The two main models are the RX300A and the RX500A, with the key difference being the number of audio channels, and options depending on how big or small your setup is. The team also revealed the YHT‑4970U, which bundles the RX300A with a specific, but modest, speaker setup tailored to it, so you don't have to think about what to get. We have mroe details on all of them for you here as they're now available on their website.

Yamaha Releases New Home Theater AV Receivers With Dolby Atmos

Both receivers introduce a completely new cosmetic design that reflects a more modern, streamlined approach to home theater components. Compared with previous models, the front panel is cleaner and more intuitive, with fewer buttons and simplified labeling that reduce visual clutter while keeping essential controls easily accessible. The design balances a fresh, contemporary look with a sense of familiarity for longtime home theater users.

On the inside, both receivers are built on a 40-year legacy of Yamaha AV receiver development and reflect the company's True Sound design philosophy, with careful attention to circuit layout, signal paths, and vibration control to preserve clarity, dynamics, and spatial accuracy. Dolby Atmos and DTS enable precise placement of sound effects and dialogue within a three-dimensional sound field, enhancing realism across movies, television, gaming, and music.

The mechanical design of the receivers contributes directly to their sound quality: both models inherit an Anti‑Resonance Technology (A.R.T.) Wedge—a center-mounted "fifth foot" —from Yamaha flagship AVENTAGE models. This helps reduce vibration and improve stability, supporting cleaner, more accurate sound reproduction. HDMI 2.1 compatibility supports high‑performance video sources, including 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz pass-through, along with Dolby Vision™ and HDR10+ for improved contrast, color accuracy and detail. Gaming‑focused features, such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), help ensure smooth, responsive gameplay when paired with modern consoles.

An included setup microphone enables automatic room correction by measuring room acoustics and speaker behavior, allowing the receiver to optimize sound performance for the listening environment. An on-screen setup guide further simplifies installation by walking users through connections and configuration step by step. Both receivers feature Scene buttons, which simplify everyday operation by allowing users to recall complete system settings with a single press. Each Scene button can be programmed to select an input, sound mode, and other key parameters, making it easy to switch seamlessly between activities like watching TV, streaming music, or gaming. The result is a more intuitive experience that keeps the focus on enjoying content rather than adjusting settings.

RX300A

A direct successor to the Yamaha RX‑V385, the RX300A is designed to meet the needs of entry‑level home theater users at an accessible price point ($399.95 MSRP), while adding meaningful upgrades for today's content and systems. New enhancements compared with the RX-V385 include support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, compatibility with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz video, gaming features such as ALLM and VRR, dual subwoofer outputs, Bluetooth Multipoint, enhanced build quality, and an updated on-screen setup guide with streamlined menus.

The RX300A supports Dolby Atmos in flexible speaker configurations, including 3.2.2-channel with up-firing or in-ceiling height speakers, as well as 5.2-channel with virtual height processing. Bluetooth Multipoint allows two devices to remain paired simultaneously, making it easy to switch between sources without reconnecting.

RX500A

The RX500A builds on the RX300A platform with 7.2‑channel amplification, offering greater output capability and flexibility for larger rooms and more complex speaker layouts. Dolby Atmos support enables multiple height‑speaker configurations, including in‑ceiling, up‑firing, and virtual layouts. These options allow the RX500A to create a larger, more enveloping soundstage with increased scale and impact. It also supports DTS:X. In addition to Bluetooth Multipoint, the RX500A includes built‑in Wi‑Fi and Ethernet connectivity, enabling high‑quality music streaming via Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Qobuz Connect, TIDAL Connect, net radio, and more.

The RX500A represents a new tier in the Yamaha AV receiver lineup, offering a step up from the RX300A for those who want more speaker channels and more advanced music streaming capabilities at an accessible MSRP of $599.95. The current Yamaha RX-V6A 7.2-channel AV receiver remains in the lineup—offering MusicCast capabilities (e.g., full app control and multi-room audio), more connectivity options, Zone 2, increased performance, and other features—at an MSRP of $799.95.

YHT-4970U

Yamaha is also introducing the YHT‑4970U, a new home theater‑in‑a‑box solution that delivers a complete surround sound system in a single package. A successor to the YHT‑4950U, the YHT‑4970U bundles the RX300A AV receiver with a matched 5.1‑channel speaker system, plus speaker wire and a subwoofer cable, offering an easy, all‑in‑one entry point into true AV receiver‑based home theater.

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