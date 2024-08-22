Posted in: Nerd Food | Tagged: Basquick, Funnel Cake, general mills, kid cudi

Kid Cudi Has Released Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix With Bisquick

Start your day with a plate full of Cudi Cake! Seriously, though. Kid Cudi and Bisquick have released Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix

Article Summary Kid Cudi and Bisquick team up for Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix, available exclusively on Kid Cudi's website.

The mix features nostalgic designs of Kid Cudi and his dog Nino at the fair, with collectible merch also available.

Top your funnel cakes with strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar for a sweet treat at home.

Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix captures the essence of summer fairs, inspired by Kid Cudi's Midwest carnival memories.

General Mills and Kid Cudi have partnered together for an all-new breakfast treat, and they've released Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix. Cudi apparently loves the hell out of carnival cake and has finally achieved the dream of getting his name on the side of a box, fully produced by the company as a limited-edition release. Those looking to get their hands on Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix and merch for the treat will be available to do so for a limited time only, while supplies last, exclusively on Kid Cudi's website, starting Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m. PT. Here's more info from the announcement.

Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix

As a self-professed funnel cake connoisseur, Kid Cudi never misses the chance to enjoy the sticky sweet treat — and now he's partnering with Bisquick to bring that same carnival feeling home with the limited-edition Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix. The exclusive fair-themed collectible box features bright and nostalgic designs with Kid Cudi and his dog Nino at the fair, with each vibrant and playful box poised to bring a smile to your loved ones faces. The same design is also available on a unique collection of merch — including T-shirts, plates and aprons, all created by Kid Cudi. Once you get your hands on Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix, be sure to top them off with strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar just like Kid Cudi does to make sweet memories at home, with the ones you love.

"Funnel cakes always take me back to summertime as a kid growing up in the Midwest and going to local carnivals and state fairs. Partnering with Bisquick on this was a no brainer, they really helped my vision come to life," said Kid Cudi. "I wanted to inspire fans to lean into that creativity and bring that nostalgic taste of the fair right into their home."

"Whether it's at the state fair, the county carnival, or at the pier, summer isn't complete until you've had a funnel cake. We love sharing Kid Cudi's enthusiasm for this treat and are excited to announce this limited-edition mix to help families everywhere extend the fun-filled spirit of summer with iconic funnel cake flavors at home," said Jenny Jonker, Brand Experience Manager at General Mills.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!