Coca-Cola Partners With Disney For New Star Wars Promotion

In a galaxy not so far away, Coca-Cola and Disney have partnered for a special promotion, bringing Star Wars to a their drinks this July

Article Summary Coca-Cola partners with Disney for a limited Star Wars character can and bottle collection in July 2025.

Featuring 30 different Star Wars characters and scenes across Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero in select markets.

Special AR Holocreator app lets fans send personal hologram messages from the Star Wars universe.

Three exclusive designs available only at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Coca-Cola Company has come together with Disney for another new promotion, as you'll soon see your Coke cans decorated with characters from the Star Wars franchise. Much like they did last year with Marvel Comics, you'll see cans and bottles of Coca-Cola with special designs on them featuring 30 different characters from the franchise. And it's not just the standard set of people you'll see from the original trilogy, as this collection spans the pantheon of Star Wars properties, many of them featuring iconic figures and scenes that fans will rssonate with. Thirty different designs in total, with 27 of them being on Coke and Coke Zero cans and bottles, with three exclusive designs you can ONLY get at Disneyland in the park and at Galaxy's Edge. (The latter three adding to some of the festivities happening for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary.)

As part of the promotion, they will also launch a special AR campaign called the Holocreator. This app will allow you to record messages of yourself and imprint them onto characters to send a special message to your friends through a link they'll click and see on their phone, as if you send them a holographic message within the Star Wars galaxy.We'll have more on that when the app launches. You can read more from the official statement by both companies below, and check out images of the cans and bottles, as they will officially launch on July 7, 2025. This collaboration will only be in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, and APAC.

Coca-Cola x New Star Wars

The collaboration kicks off with new creative content set in a movie theatre, a culturally iconic location for Star Wars and Coca-Cola. From discovering the hum of a lightsaber, to experiencing movie marathons, the cinema has long been a powerful place to capture the Real Magic of Star Wars and Coca-Cola, and it will be front and center in this campaign.

The 27 limited-edition cans and bottles, available for purchase in select markets around the world, and three designs only available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, will showcase iconic Star Wars characters and scenes. By scanning a Coca-Cola can or an advertisement on the street, fans can unlock an incredible AR digital experience and learn about all the collectible cans with beloved characters from the Star Wars universe. Through the experience, fans can record a video of themselves that will be transformed into a Star Wars-style hologram transmission that can be used to share an uplifting message of community empowerment with friends and family. The campaign will feature a variety of the most beloved Star Wars characters for fans to collect, including:

Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine

Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey, Grogu, and an Imperial Stormtrooper

There will also be character designs available only at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.: The Mandalorian and Grogu; First Order Stormtrooper; and Chewbacca. The Mandalorian and Grogu design will also be available at Tokyo Disney Resort vending machines.

