Mogul Moves Announces Cowboy Bebop Collection For Anime Expo 2025

Theres a new Cowboy Bebop appeal collection coming to Anime Expo this year, created by Mogul Moves, in partnership with Crunchyroll

Creator-owned fashion label Mogul Moves has revealed an all-new Cowboy Bebop Collection of apparel, set to debut at Anime Expo 2025. As you can see from the images below, they have created ten new pieces ranging from clothing to buttons, all of them with something related to the classic anime series as they're working in collaboration with Crunchyrol. Including a pink puffer jacket like Spike wore in "Jupiter Jazz (Part 1)" while looking for Julia. The collection will be on display in Little Tokyo on Friday, July 4 from 12-8pm, and Saturday, July 5, from 12-6pm. We have more details about the collection below from the company.

Mogul Moves x Cowboy Bebop

The Mogul Moves x Cowboy Bebop Collection is a unique take on a licensed apparel drop, centering artists in a way not seen in previous anime collaborations. Mogul Moves, in its mission to elevate creators, tapped into the global influencer community to provide original artwork for the collection. The collection features original pin designs by streamer LilyPichu and original artwork by Chinese artist Jiankun Yu, both lifelong fans of anime and Cowboy Bebop. Their contributions to the anime space collectively include illustration, voice acting, and animation, making this collection an opportunity for them to showcase their strengths with some of their favorite characters.

The collection blends Cowboy Bebop's laissez-faire stylings with Mogul Moves' aesthetics and thematics, including references to fan-favorite in-jokes within both Cowboy Bebop's fandom (such as Spike Spiegel's iconic puffer jacket) and Ludwig Ahgren's community (the inclusion of his beloved cat, Coots, across multiple artist collaboration items within the collection.) Mogul Moves will have a Cowboy Bebop-themed pop up experience in Little Tokyo during Anime Expo, where attendees can get first access to the collection.

"The first time I watched Cowboy Bebop was on a flight to Arizona. I was moving from New Hampshire, the only home I had ever known, to start my college life. I was 18 at the time and scared of a world where I didn't know anyone. The only reason I was even watching Cowboy Bebop was to pass the time so I wouldn't have to mull over the anxious thoughts that plagued my mind. What I didn't realize at the time is this show would make me a full-fledged weeb. And beyond just entertainment, anime would form my interests, give me blind confidence like my favorite characters, and change my philosophy on what I value. It's corny from the outside in to say but it's the truth. And it all started with Cowboy Bebop," says Ludwig Ahgren.

