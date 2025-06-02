Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: fantastic four, Fantastic Four First Steps, general mills, marvel

Fantastic Four: First Steps Grace Four Boxes of General Mills Cereal

Starting in July, four different boxes of General Mills cereal will have the characters from Fantastic Four: First Steps on different cereals

General Mills got in on the action for Fantastic Four: First Steps, as they'll have four different collector's boxes on four of their biggest cereals. The team will appear one by one on specially marked boxes that will basically serve as collector's items this July. But you'll need to do a little work to collect all of them, as each one will appear in different locations, including one being an exclusive to Walmart while another is exclusive to Kroger locations. We have the finer details of this Marvel collab below as the cereals will start hitting shelves next month.

General Mills x Fantastic Four: First Steps

Inspired by Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps, this limited-edition lineup delivers a supercharged breakfast with fan-favorite cereals and fantastic heroes from the big screen. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of cereal (and Marvel) history

Suit up with 4 Fantastic Four-themed boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese's Puffs cereal — hitting shelves nationwide now!

Snag an exclusive Trix box featuring the team's lovable robot H.E.R.B.I.E., exclusively at Kroger.

Satisfy your hunger with limited-edition Cocoa Puffs boxes featuring the otherworldly Galactus — available exclusively at Walmart.

Inspired by the film, collectors and superfans alike will have the opportunity to get their hands on a retro-futuristic Lucky Charms box in July! This limited-edition box is packed with a Johnny Storm collectible, available online only at Walmart.com starting Tuesday, July 22, while supplies last

"This collaboration unites two iconic universes together, our beloved cereal mascots like Buzz the Bee and Lucky the Leprechaun and Marvel's First Family," said Dayna Needham, Manager, Brand Experience, Portfolio and Division Events at General Mills. "The specially designed cereal boxes are reimagined with a nostalgic '60s design flair to celebrate wonder, nostalgia, and fandom over the breakfast table."

