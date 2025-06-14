Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Universal | Tagged: 7-Eleven, jurassic park, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth Takes Over 7-Eleven This Month

Fans of Jurassic World Rebirth will have some goodies to snag at 7-Eleven, as a new promotion will take over the store for a month

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth takes over 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations nationwide for a month-long promo

Fans can grab exclusive collectibles like Big Gulp cups, dinosaur straws, plushies, and Funko POP! figures

Special themed snacks, Slurpee flavors, and hot food combos feature limited-edition Jurassic World packaging

Rewards members buying Dr Pepper get daily chances to win Jurassic World Rebirth movie tickets through July 16

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have partnered with 7-Eleven as the film Jurassic World Rebirth will take over their locations for a month. Along with select Speedway and Stripes locations, you can find special items at multiple locations, which you can locate on their website. As you can see from the image below, it includes collector cups, straws, special food items, and more. We have the full rundown of everything below, including a contest they're holding.

7-Eleven x Jurassic World Rebirth

Fans in New York, Los Angeles, and Beavercreek, OH, can step into a fully themed Jurassic World Rebirth experience. From June 27 – July 6, two 7-Eleven stores and one Speedway store will be completely transformed, inside and out, into a Jurassic World Rebirth experience. Customers will find immersive decor, photo ops and items like collectible toys, plush dinosaurs, Funko POP! figures and Jurassic World Rebirth sunglasses available at participating stores.

Slurpee Drink Flavors: Cool off with ferocious Slurpee drink flavors like Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, the classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee drink flavors, renamed to bring customers from the convenience store aisle to the world of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Cool off with ferocious Slurpee drink flavors like Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, the classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee drink flavors, renamed to bring customers from the convenience store aisle to the world of Jurassic World Rebirth. Drinkware Collectibles: Customers can get their hands on the limited-edition Big Gulp drink cups and badge-style dangler straws at participating stores, featuring the fiercest predators from land, sea and air like the terrifying Titanosaurus, Mosasaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.

Customers can get their hands on the limited-edition Big Gulp drink cups and badge-style dangler straws at participating stores, featuring the fiercest predators from land, sea and air like the terrifying Titanosaurus, Mosasaurus and Quetzalcoatlus. 7-Select Snacks and More: Chomp into huge flavors with exclusive snacks like 7-Select Replenish Blue Raspberry Zero Sugar and 7-Select Gummi Dinosaurs.

Chomp into huge flavors with exclusive snacks like 7-Select Replenish Blue Raspberry Zero Sugar and 7-Select Gummi Dinosaurs. Hot Food Combos: Feed the inner apex predator with value deals that rule the food chain, including 5-piece Bone-in Wings for $5 and any two pizza slices and a Big Gulp drink for $2.* For a limited time, the packaging for these products will be decked out in fearsome dinosaurs that fans can see on the big screen.

Feed the inner apex predator with value deals that rule the food chain, including 5-piece Bone-in Wings for $5 and any two pizza slices and a Big Gulp drink for $2.* For a limited time, the packaging for these products will be decked out in fearsome dinosaurs that fans can see on the big screen. 7Collection Merch: 7Collection, 7-Eleven's online merch store online store is rolling out exclusive apparel tied to Jurassic World Rebirth, including tees, button-downs and a trucker hat.

7Collection, 7-Eleven's online merch store online store is rolling out exclusive apparel tied to Jurassic World Rebirth, including tees, button-downs and a trucker hat. Chance to Win Movie Tickets: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who buy a 20-ounce Dr Pepper can enter for a chance to win movie tickets daily through July 16.

